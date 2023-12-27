Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reportedly died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

According to Sahara Reporters, the governor died of prolonged leukaemia at a state house hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is dead Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

Multiple media, including Vanguard and The Nation cited a reliable source over the death of the governor, who died at the age of 67.

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos,” the source disclosed, adding that “they were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Recall that the late governor returned to Nigeria after spending over three months in Germany for medical leave.

He recently proceeded on another one month medical leave after President Bola Tinubu stepped into political crisis in the state, asking that his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, should be sworn in as the acting governor of the state.

This month, Aiyedatiwa stood in as the acting governor of the Sunshine state.

After his return to Nigeria in September, the late governor stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where he had tried to govern the state, a development that led to public outcry.

On July 9, Betty, the wife of the governor, suspended the line up activities to celebrate her 70th birthday.

The first lady announced the suspension of the birthday celebration on her social media page following concerns on throwing a fanfare while her husband suffered ill health.

Source: Legit.ng