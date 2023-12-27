Prophet Ifetayo Afinjuomo has said that a man from Ileoluji/Okeigbo will become governor when the next Ondo state gubernatorial election is conducted

Prophet Afinjuomo's prophecy came to light amid the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state

Legit.ng reports that Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the age of 67

Ore, Ondo state - The pastor-in-charge of the Dominion Faith Church, Ore, Ondo, Prophet Ifetayo Afinjuomo, has said a politician from Ile Oluji/Okeigbo local government area (LGA) of the state, will win the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

Not long ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the date for the off-cycle governorship election in Ondo state.

An election will be conducted in Ondo state in 2024 to elect a new governor. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Cleric shares prophecy on next Ondo election

The Ondo state gubernatorial election was scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the tenure of the joint ticket of the late Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and Lucky Aiyedatiwa will end on February 23, 2025.

Prophet Afinjuomo's message on his known Facebook page recently reads:

"Shocking prophecy for 2024.

"Nigeria: it is time to build up.

"Ondo state elections: I saw a man from Ileoluji/Okeigbo that will become a governor.

"Japan nation: pray for Japan, I saw the flag being cut off.

"Individual: A new movement will arise from the body of Christ.

"2024 is my year of increase. Hallelujah!"

