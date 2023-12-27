Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has died at 67, a development that has led to political re-arrangement in the Sunshine state.

While the state was yet to make an official statement about the death of the governor, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state disclosed that arrangements were being made to swear in the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, The Punch reported.

Before now, Aiyedatiwa has been acting as the governor of the state, after a long political battle with the lawmakers in the state.

The late Governor Akeredolu had spent three months in Germany for medical leave. After public outcry, the governor returned to Nigeria but stayed at his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Akeredolu had attempted to govern the state from Ibadan, but some lawmakers were of the view that Aiyedatiwa should be sworn in as the acting governor of the state.

This development made the majority of the lawmakers opt for impeaching the deputy governor, but President Bola Tinubu stepped in and the stakeholders agreed that status quo should be maintained.

Earlier in December, Tinubu came in again as the health of the governor got worsen, and the state house of assembly opted that the Aiyedatiwa should be sworn in as the acting governor of the state.

