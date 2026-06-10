The SEDC has been accused of spending over N153 million on the rental of a one-room office in Abuja, while defending its budget before the Senate committee

Senator Orji Kalu raised the allegation and questioned the missing expenditure records for the N16.6 billion allocation

However, Nigerians have reacted to the scandal with mixed feelings about corruption and development in the Southeast

The financial report of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has got Nigerians talking after it was revealed that the management of the commission rented a one-room office in Abuja for N153 million.

This was disclosed when the commission was defending the financial report before the Senate committee headed by Senator Orji Kalu, who noted that the N16.6 billion allocation meant for the commission did not have a clear record of expenditure.

Orji Kalu accuses SEDC of renting a one-room office for N153 million Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Raising the allegation, Kalu said:

"Because you have one little office here in Abuja and you pay 153 million for one one-room... this committee knows in Abuja... we have evidence... You spend 153 million, we have evidence... listen to me... You are dealing with people who are far smarter than you think... Let us not continue this joke here."

Nigerians react as SEDC lands in a scandal

The allegation raised by Kalu, who is a prominent figure from the South East and a former governor of Abia State, has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Juicy_GrapeVine faulted the commission:

"If I see anyone crying when SWDC starts rolling out projects, na dia we go get problem. How everyone runs their region is open for all to see now. Let no one claim 'it's Lord Lugard that built it'."

Abbey Omo Akin said there could be a personal issue between the Senator and the head of the commission:

"You will think they are altruistic until you find out there are deeper issues between both parties.....unmet expectations, lop-sided incentives, etc....why are the Senators shutting the MD up and not allowing him to speak? Nigeria my country."

Nigerians react as Orji Kalu raises allegations against SEDC Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Uche Bunyi accused the committee of being corrupt:

"I stopped praying for Nigeria to get better when I realised that prayer cannot solve our corruption problem, the committee are raising voice because they've not gotten their own share of money."

Saint Abiodun Adegoke raised questions about the credibility of the committee chairman:

"When the going was good before agreements were breached. How much development has touched the region since FG gave them money to develop the Southeast."

Ayokunle questioned why the commission would have an office outside the Southeast:

"First of all, the development commission that wanted to develop Southeast is holding an office outside of the Southeast is a red flag. I don’t care about the amount they use to rent that office, but are you telling me it so bad in SE that there's no place to hold an office? Una is never ready for development."

You can see the video of the moment on X here:

Uzodimma wins APC senatorial ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, secured the APC Imo West senatorial district ticket to contest in the 2027 elections.

Uzodimma's senatorial bid had been controversial as his tenure as the governor would run till January 2028, seven months after the 11th Senate would have been inaugurated.

Barrister Misbau Lateef criticised the governor, noting that his constituency would be denied appropriate representation if he did not resign to join the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng