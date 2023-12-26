The governor of Bauchi state has come under heavy criticism following his recent statement

Nigerians tackled PDP Governor Bala Mohammed on social media and urged him and the likes of FCT minister Nyesom Wike to decamp to the ruling APC

This comes after Mohammed openly called for prayer and support for Tinubu's-led federal government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bauchi state, Bauchi - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has got many talking on social media as he enjoined the Christian faithful to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

Mohammed, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call when the Christian community paid him homage as part of the Christmas celebration, on Monday, December 25, in Bauchi state.

Governor Bala Mohammed dragged online for telling Bauchi Christians to pray for Tinubu’s govt. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

According to him, President Tinubu’s success, as an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is also his administration's success.

He added that such prayer was imperative to enable the leaders to deliver on their mandates, Daily Nigerian reported.

“Forget about political parties but pray for the president as a person and as the leader of the country.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other religious leaders should pray for us at various levels of leadership,” he said.

This comes after the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal by the APC Bauchi governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, against the election of Governor Mohammed on Thursday afternoon, December 21.

Nigerians react as Governor Bala Mohammed prays for Tinubu's administration

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of X page (formerly Twitter) of the newspaper and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@muhamma03671918 tweeted:

"The fear of Supreme Court is beginning of work wisdom."

@olanipekunHenr3 tweeted:

"Just decamp to APC so we can know the destiny of your success as a governor is attached to Tinubu."

@AadamMB tweeted:

"PDP is fast becoming a useless opposition party."

@talk2heedman tweeted:

"Advance PDAPC chairman."

@SageEhis tweeted:

"You're a failure already because your Tinubu has started on a failed note."

Appeal Court affirms Mohammed’s victory

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, delivered its judgement in favour of the PDP.

The appellate court affirmed the victory of Governor Mohammed of Bauchi state in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election. It dismissed the appeal filed by Air Marshal Abubakar.

The panel of three justices unanimously awarded no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

Tribunal rules in favour of Mohammed

Legit.ng also reported that Mohammed was affirmed winner of the March 18th governorship election held in Bauchi state.

The Bauchi governorship election petition tribunal led by Justice P.T Kwahar affirmed Governor Mohammed's victory.

The three-member panel reached a unanimous verdict and dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the APC, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng