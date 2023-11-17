The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, has ruled on the Bauchi state governorship election dispute

Following the court's sitting on Friday, the APC's candidate, Sadique Abubakar, has lost his case against Governor Bala Mohammed

The court in its final verdict, affirmed the election of Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Appeal Court, Abuja division, has delivered its final judgment in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bala Mohammed remains Bauchi governor, court rules as it dismisses Sadique Abubakar's case. Photo credit: Sadique Abubakar, Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Sadique Abubakar was defeated at the appeal court, and Bala Mohammed victorious

The appellate court on Friday, November 17, affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar, following the tribunal judgment upholding Mohammed’s victory, Channels TV reported.

The panel of three justices unanimously awarded no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs, Daily Trust reported.

The court ruled that the appellant failed to prove his allegation with the needed evidence.

Appeal court sacks Kano Governor Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

With this verdict, Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to succeed Yusuf. Sacked Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Appeal Court rules on Nasarawa Gov, Sule’s appeal

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 15, reserved judgement in the appeal by the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, against the judgment of the tribunal.

The tribunal's verdict had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, the winner of the state governorship election in March.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal, however, reserved judgment on the matter.

Appeal court reserves judgement in Plateau governor Mutfwang’s election victory

Also, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, ruled on the case challenging the election victory of the Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

On Saturday, November 11, the appellate court reserved judgment in the appeal against Mutfwang's victory.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices reserved the judgement after listening to the lawyers' arguments in the matter.

Source: Legit.ng