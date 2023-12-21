Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Bauchi, Bauchi state - The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, against the election of Governor Bala Mohammed.

As reported by The Punch, the decision of the apex court to conserve its verdict in the suit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was made known on Thursday afternoon, December 21.

Bauchi state indigenes await the Supreme Court’s judgement. Photo credits: Photo credits: @SenBalaMohammed, @CAS_AMSadique

Gov Mohammed present in court

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed was at the Supreme Court.

The governor was accompanied by chieftains of the PDP, Bauchi state chapter.

He wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with accompanying pictures:

"Our presence here today underscores our unwavering commitment to the rule of law and our dedication to the principles that govern our great nation."

Appeal Court affirms Mohammed’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, delivered its judgement in favour of the PDP.

The appellate court affirmed the victory of Governor Mohammed of Bauchi state in the Saturday, March 18 governorship election. It dismissed the appeal filed by Air Marshal Abubakar.

The panel of three justices unanimously awarded no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

Tribunal rules in favour of Mohammed

Legit.ng also reported that Mohammed was affirmed winner of the March 18th governorship election held in Bauchi state.

The Bauchi governorship election petition tribunal led by Justice P.T Kwahar affirmed Governor Mohammed's victory.

The three-member panel reached a unanimous verdict and dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the APC, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar.

