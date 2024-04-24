Global site navigation

"Wike Must Be Happy Now": Full List of PDP Members Who Resigned with Ihedioha Surfaces
Politics

"Wike Must Be Happy Now": Full List of PDP Members Who Resigned with Ihedioha Surfaces

by  Nnamdi Onyirioha
  • Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, is not the only PDP chieftain who resigned from the party on Tuesday, April 23
  • Other principal members of the opposition party also tendered their resignation letters on the same day
  • The development, according to a PDP member, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, will come across to Nyesom Wike as good news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witnessed a tsunami of defection which came in the form of resignation within its ranks in just one day, Tuesday, April 23.

The defections started with the resignation letter of a former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, who claimed that his reason for resigning was based on the view that the PDP has lost its place as Nigeria's foremost opposition political party.

Ex-gov Nyesom Wike
The news of some top PDP members resigning from the party may delight Wike (Photo: @GovWike/X)
Source: Facebook

Most of the chieftains who tendered their resignation letters on Tuesday are from the southeastern region of the country.

The list containing names of the former PDP members who took the decision in one day is in a tweet shared on Wednesday, April 24, by a chieftain of the party, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar.

See the list below:

  1. Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha
  2. Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu - BOT Member
  3. Sir Stanley Ekezie - South East Zonal Officer
  4. Chief Austin Okeke (AEO) - South East Zonal Publicity Secretary
  5. Rt. Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri - Frm Rep Member
  6. Barr. Kissinger Ikokwu - State Legal Adviser
  7. Mazi Emenike Nmeregini - State Publicity Secretary
  8. Engr Chibuzor Agulana - Aboh/Ngor Okpala Rep Candidate
  9. Chief Emeka Nwokeke - Zonal Organizing Secretary
  10. Prof. Obioma Iheduru - Secretary, Imo PDP Elders Council
  11. Chief David Abanihi - State Assistant Treasurer
  12. Hon. Mrs Amarachi Owuamanam - Zonal Secretary
  13. Hon. Sambazz Iheaturueme - Obowo LGA Chairman
  14. Hon. Mrs Ruth Nkwocha - Zonal Woman Leader
  15. Hon. Ezenna Okoro
  16. Hon. Mishael Ozoemena
  17. Amb. Ajachukwu Eze
  18. Sir Chimezie Onuoha
  19. Ezeagwula Emeka Sunday
  20. Ikemba Columbus Akalonu
  21. Hon. Johncee Nwaiwu
  22. Modestus Ezekwe
  23. Hon. Marcel Nwankwo
  24. Ozioma Agu - State Executive Officer
  25. Hon. Emma Nwaebo - Zonal Youth Leader
  26. Engr Ben Nwaoluka

How PDP can maintain a united front against APC

Meanwhile, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the party needs to come together and resolve all its internal crises across the 36 states in the country.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Olanrewaju maintained that only a united house of the PDP can defeat the "inexperience" All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng

