Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, is not the only PDP chieftain who resigned from the party on Tuesday, April 23

Other principal members of the opposition party also tendered their resignation letters on the same day

The development, according to a PDP member, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, will come across to Nyesom Wike as good news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witnessed a tsunami of defection which came in the form of resignation within its ranks in just one day, Tuesday, April 23.

The defections started with the resignation letter of a former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, who claimed that his reason for resigning was based on the view that the PDP has lost its place as Nigeria's foremost opposition political party.

The news of some top PDP members resigning from the party may delight Wike (Photo: @GovWike/X)

Source: Facebook

Most of the chieftains who tendered their resignation letters on Tuesday are from the southeastern region of the country.

The list containing names of the former PDP members who took the decision in one day is shared on Wednesday, April 24, by a chieftain of the party, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar.

See the list below:

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha Chief Barr Chris Okewulonu - BOT Member Sir Stanley Ekezie - South East Zonal Officer Chief Austin Okeke (AEO) - South East Zonal Publicity Secretary Rt. Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri - Frm Rep Member Barr. Kissinger Ikokwu - State Legal Adviser Mazi Emenike Nmeregini - State Publicity Secretary Engr Chibuzor Agulana - Aboh/Ngor Okpala Rep Candidate Chief Emeka Nwokeke - Zonal Organizing Secretary Prof. Obioma Iheduru - Secretary, Imo PDP Elders Council Chief David Abanihi - State Assistant Treasurer Hon. Mrs Amarachi Owuamanam - Zonal Secretary Hon. Sambazz Iheaturueme - Obowo LGA Chairman Hon. Mrs Ruth Nkwocha - Zonal Woman Leader Hon. Ezenna Okoro Hon. Mishael Ozoemena Amb. Ajachukwu Eze Sir Chimezie Onuoha Ezeagwula Emeka Sunday Ikemba Columbus Akalonu Hon. Johncee Nwaiwu Modestus Ezekwe Hon. Marcel Nwankwo Ozioma Agu - State Executive Officer Hon. Emma Nwaebo - Zonal Youth Leader Engr Ben Nwaoluka

How PDP can maintain a united front against APC

Meanwhile, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the party needs to come together and resolve all its internal crises across the 36 states in the country.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Olanrewaju maintained that only a united house of the PDP can defeat the "inexperience" All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng