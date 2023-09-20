Governor Bala Mohammed has been affirmed winner of the March 18th governorship election held in Bauchi State.

As reported by Channels TV, the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice P.T Kwahar affirmed Governor Bala's victory on Wednesday, September 20.

The three-member panel reached a unanimous verdict and dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

In its ruling, the panel stated that the petition of the APC and its candidate lacked merit and that the election was conducted in compliance with the statutory provision of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

Before the commencement of the governorship tribunal in Bauchi State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Bala the winner of the governorship polls in Bauchi.

Governor Bala, who was the candidate of the PDP, polled 525,280 to outpoint second place candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Abubakar, who polled 432,272.

