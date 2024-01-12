The APC has experienced a major setback in its quest to sack Bala Mohammed as Bauchi state governor

Bauchi APC was defeated by the PDP on Friday as the Supreme Court dismissed their appeal challenging the election of Governor Mohammed for lacking substance

The dismissal of APC's candidate, Sadique Abubakar's appeal solidifies Governor Mohammed's position in Bauchi state

The Supreme Court on Friday, Janaury 12, affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Bauchi state.

This comes as the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state's governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for lacking in merit, Channels TV reported.

In its judgment on Friday, the court held that the appellants failed to prove their case, The Nation reported.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, in the lead judgment, resolved the six issues identified for determination in the appeal, against the appellants.

Justice Saulawa held that the appeal was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it, The Cable report added.

Governor Bala Mohammed reacts to Supreme Court's judgement

Reacting, the excited Governor Bala Mohammed took to his X page (formerly Twitter) to express his profound gratitude to God and the good people of Bauch state for their unwavering support.

He also shared photos of himself and his colleagues during the court session on his timeline, appreciating his party, the PDP for support during his trying time.

The governor tweeted:

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory. This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the @OfficialPDPNig. On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers. This victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on. #GreaterBauchi"

What you need to know about the disputed Bauchi election

Abubakar and his party had contended that Governor Mohammed, who was the candidate of the PDP, was not the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

They alleged that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, insisting that several electoral documents that were used during the poll were not properly filled.

However, both the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Jos dismissed Abubakar’s case and upheld Governor Mohammed’s election victory.

Dissatisfied with the concurrent verdicts of the two lower courts, the APC candidate lodged an appeal before the Supreme Court, contending that his case vis-à-vis the exhibits that were tendered in evidence by the parties was not properly evaluated by the tribunal.

