Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has reportedly approved N100,000 as Christmas bonus for the state's civil servants.

Warisenibo Joe Johnson, the commissioner for information and communications, reportedly issued this update six days to Christmas.

Governor Fubara allegedly gave the approval on Tuesday, December 19, for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

PM News said Warisenibo confirmed the governor’s gesture to its platform.

Also, Leadership newspaper, noted the development.

Rivers Christmas bonus: Netizens react

Check out some social media comments to the governor's alleged decision below:

@sograns wrote:

"After 16 years, Rivers State Civil Servants now receive Christmas Bonus under Sir Siminalayi Fubara. God bless Sim!"

@fareedarhTofa said:

"Fubara's decision to provide a Christmas bonus for civil servants is generous and thoughtful. It will bring some financial relief to many families during the holiday season, and it shows a commitment to the well-being of the state's workforce. Kudos to Fubara for taking this initiative!"

Suleiman Qasim commented:

"Big bonanza."

Lagos: Glee as Sanwo-Olu okays December bonus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved a N35,000 wage award for the state public servants.

This was just as the Lagos governor also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, employees of local governments/local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

Adamawa governor announces monthly bonus for corpers

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state said members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state will receive an N10,000 monthly bonus.

Governor Finitiri stated that the N10,000 monthly pay will take effect from January 2024.

Akwa Ibom approves 13th month salary

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, approved an additional one-month basic salary to be paid to civil servants in December for their Christmas break.

This move by the governor is considered a 13th month salary or bonus to enable the civil servants to celebrate the forthcoming yuletide – Christmas and New Year celebrations.

