Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a serious warning to politicians in Rivers state.

Wike said politicians should not pull the ladder they used to get to exalted positions and should also leave it for others to climb, Channels TV reported.

The former Rivers governor stated this while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who had come to felicitate with him on his birthday at his residence in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, December 17.

“Don’t pull the ladder that you use in climbing. When you are coming down, the ladder may not be there.

“And leave the ladder too so that other people can also climb the ladder.”

Wike assured the traditional ruler he was welcome to peaceful resolutions and would listen to his advice.

The FCT minister rubbished the claim that the political crisis rocking the state is an ethnic war.

“We didn’t vote based on ethnicity…but for the unity of Rivers.

“We shall never be part of violence but will always support peace.”

“There are rules within the political group you emerge."

