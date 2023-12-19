Chief Edwin Clark has declared that Ijaw people are prepared to face any consequences that may result in the political crisis in Rivers state

The elder statesman stated that Ijaw people will resist any "attempt to make an elected Ijaw son, Siminialayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, a stooge to Nyesom Wike"

Legit.ng reports that Wike is the current FCT minister who is feuding with his erstwhile mentee, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has condemned the terms of the resolution of the feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, December 19, the elder statesman said the resolution is unacceptable, particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Clarks frowns at anti-Fubara movement

Addressing the media on Tuesday, December 19, Clark said the eight-point resolution by the FG is undemocratic, dictatorial, and one-sided, aimed at handing over the political leadership of Rivers state to the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

He said from the terms of the purported settlement, it is obvious that President Bola Tinubu used his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to the FCT minister for “delivering” Rivers state to him during the last presidential election.

Clark, who had earlier commended the president for intervening in the Rivers issue, however, threatened to take legal action against the resolutions.

He said:

“I, Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as leader of the Ijaw nation, and as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), decided to hold this emergency press conference with the full authority of my people. We are prepared to face any consequences that may result in the political crisis in Rivers state.

“We will resist any attempt subtle, subterranean, covert, overt, to make an elected Ijaw son, Siminialayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers state, a servant, a stooge to Nyesom Wike, who had boasted that any attempt by the Governor to touch his so-called ‘Wike’s structure’, with the connivance and support of President Bola Tinubu, will be resisted by us.

“Like I said, we will go to court to resist this oppressive action using all available constitutional and legal means. It is on this note I wish to appeal to the youths who are aggrieved, to remain calm, as we will use legal means to dethrone this hydra-headed monster, called oppression."

