The Rivers state lawmakers have withdrawn the impeachment notice earlier served against Siminalayi Fubara

This came as the lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike resumed their sitting at the assembly quarters on Wednesday morning

According to the lawmakers, their actions were by the resolution reached at a meeting with President Bola Tinubu

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Peace has finally returned to Rivers state as the 27 lawmakers loyal to the former governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had their sitting on Wednesday morning, December 20, and withdrew the impeachment notice earlier served on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The 24 lawmakers said their decision to resume sitting in the assembly quarters in Port Harcourt was in accordance with the arrangement negotiated by President Bola Tinubu, TVC reported.

According to legislators, in the notice of withdrawal given on the floor of the parliament, the decision was made out of respect for the President.

This development has practically returned peace to the state, and the camp of the governor and his predecessor appeared to have a common ground for things to return to the status quo.

Wike vs Fubara: How Rivers crisis begin

The lawmakers commenced impeachment proceedings on October 30, 2023, less than 24 hours after the house assembly complex was attacked and six weeks before defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

President Tinubu’s efforts at restoring peace in the crisis-torn Rivers state were reportedly made during the closed session of the Nigeria Police Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The crisis has led to a series of consequences, including the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex and the imposition of security blockades at the Assembly entrance.

