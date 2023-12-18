The presidency on Monday, December 18, confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially accepted the resignation of the minister of labour and employment, Simon Lalong, from his cabinet

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has decided to accept the resignation of the Simon Lalong, minister of labour and employment, the presidency confirmed on Monday, December 18.

Sylvanus Namang, the APC spokesperson in Plateau state corroborated Lalong’s resignation from the FEC, according to Leadership newspaper.

"Lalong has resigned", presidency confirms

Per Nigerian Tribune, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is due to be sworn in later this week by Godswill Akpabio, the senate president.

On Monday, December 18, The Punch quoted a presidential aide as saying:

“Lalong has resigned. But it was not at the FEC meeting itself. It must have been after the meeting because, if it were earlier, the President or SGF would have announced it during the meeting.”

Meanwhile, it is not clear if Lalong would still attend any federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

Simon Lalong prefers Senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Lalong's imminent resignation.

Recall that that on November 7, the Appeal Court, Abuja, upheld the judgement of the tribunal which declared the minister winner of the Plateau South senatorial election which was conducted in February.

Lalong receives certificate of return

On November 23, Lalong received his certificate of return as senator-elect in the 10th national assembly.

The APC chieftain and his associates visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja to receive his certificate of return from the national commissioner, Mohammed Haruna.

Lalong keeping faith in APC - Dati

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Yakubu Dati, Lalong's chief of staff, said his principal is keeping faith in the APC administration as his contribution to the emergence of President Tinubu is appreciated.

Dati explained why Lalong agreed to be the director-gen­eral campaign council to Tinubu during the campaign despite the myriads of attacks that trailed his accep­tance.

