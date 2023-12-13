In November, the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the tribunal which declared Simon Lalong the winner of the Plateau South senatorial election

FCT, Abuja - Barring any last-minute change, Simon Lalong, minister of labour and employment, will soon resign from his current role.

Now, according to Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, December 13, sources close to the minister, who was the former governor of Plateau state and director-general (DG) of the Bola Tinubu presidential council, disclosed that he (Lalong) would soon resign to become a federal lawmaker.

A source said:

“The minister will very soon join the Senate. He will go there to ensure that President Bola Tinubu succeeds. The Senate is where the elders are and he wants to join them.

“A new younger person will be appointed by Mr. President as the minister representing Plateau State to replace His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the honourable minister of labour and employment as soon as he resigns.

“You know the role played by the minister during the campaigns, he believes in Asiwaju and is ready to contribute to ensure that the government succeeds.”

Lalong wins as Appeal Court

Lalong receives certificate of return

