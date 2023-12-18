President Bola Tinubu has been said to have met with Lai Mohammed, the former minister of information and culture under the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari

The president was also said to have met with the immediate past governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, according to sources within the presidency

Lai Mohammed was one of the most talked about ministers under the Buhari administration, especially with the ban of Twitter (Now X) for nine months

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been reported to have begun consultations on who will replace Simon Lalong as the new minister of Labour and Employment.

According to Business Day, Tinubu, in separate instances, met with Lai Mohammed, the former minister of information and culture under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Masari, the former governor of Katsina state.

Sources within the presidential villa disclosed that the meeting between the president and the two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is based on the replacement of Simon Lalong, the minister of labour and employment, who has tendered his resignation letter.

Mohammed was one of the controversial ministers of ex-President Buhari and was often dragged on social media by many Nigerian youths.

Why Lai Mohammed banned Twitter for seven months

During his time as minister, Lai Mohammed banned Twitter, now X, between June 2, 2021 and January 13, 2022, after the microblogging banned former President Muhammadu Buhari and temporarily suspended the account of the ex-President.

The former Nigerian leader had used the platform to warn the people of the southeast against the repeat of the 1967 civil war over the consistent killing of security operatives and burning of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and other government institutions.

President Tinubu was earlier confirmed to have accepted Lalong's resignation letter, and it was said that a valedictory session would be held for the former governor of Plateau state at the next Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

