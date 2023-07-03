A top government official in plateau state has revealed the reason why Simon Lalong accepted the APC campaign council job during the 2023 poll

The former commissioner for land and survey in Plateau, Yakubu Dati, said Lalong took up the job due to his dem­ocratic belief, noting the ex-governor does not believe in primordial divides

Dati noted that the opposition parties relocated to his Lawan's home base to discredit and punish him for the role he played in selling the Tinu­bu candidacy to them

Yakubu Dati, the immediate past Commissioner for Land and Survey in Plateau State, has made a revelation about the role played by the former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's emergence as president.

Dati explained why Simon Lalong agreed to be the Director-Gen­eral campaign council to Tinubu during the campaign despite the myriads of attacks that trailed his accep­tance.

Dati, in a statement issued in Lagos, the former commissioner said Lalong agreed to take up the position because of his dem­ocratic belief, adding that the for­mer governor does not believe in primordial divides, Daily Independent reported.

Lalong accepted to be Tinubu's campaign DG because of democratic belief, former Plateau commissioner reveals. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Why Lalong accepted to be Tinubu's campaign DG, Dati reveals

What Lalong got after supporting Tinubu's presidential bid, Dati reveals

Speaking further on what befell Lalong after championing the Tinubu's Muslim-Mulsim ticket, despite being a Christian, Dati pointed out that the opposition political parties relocated to his home base to discredit and punish him for the role he played in selling the Tinu­bu candidacy to them and entire Nigerians, Vanguard report added.

He, however, expressed shock that now that the election had been won and lost, some of the APC members who kicked against the joint ticket and worked against the interest of the party are now at the forefront of lobbying for positions.

