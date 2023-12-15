Rivers state's top government officials have been dragged into the war ongoing between Nyesom Wike and his successor, Fubara

At the moment, seven commissioners who are loyal to Wike, have resigned from Fubara's cabinet

In a different twist, Rivers Governor ordered all Wike's appointees to join their colleagues who are loyal to the FCT minister

The governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has ordered all the commissioners appointed by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, to tender their resignation letters.

This comes after 18 commissioners tendered their resignation on Friday morning, December 15.

The commissioenrs were told to resign today, Friday or would be relieved of their jobs by Monday, December 18.

An X user identified simply as Omotayo Williams @KadunaResident made this disclosure via a post shared on his page on Friday.

Williams tweeted:

"BREAKING: All Commissioners appointed by Emperor Wike have been told to resign by the end of today or face immediate dismissal on Monday.

"So far 10 commissioners have resigned their appointment. The Lagos model can only work in Yoruba land. South-South and South East no go gree."

