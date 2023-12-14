Governor

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has signed the N800bn appropriation bill for the year 2024 into law.

The development came barely 24 hours after the governor presented the estimated budget to a faction of the state house of assembly led by Edison Ehie.

The signing ceremony of the bill was held at the conference room of the governor's office at the government house on Thursday, December 14.

During the presentation of the appropriation bill on Wednesday, December 13, Governor Fubara said the N800 billion 2024 fiscal year was targeted at promoting economic development.

According to him, inclusive growth will be deployed while socio-economic inequalities will be addressed.

He added that the N800, 392,485,433.01 billion constitutes a Recurrent Expenditure of 361,598,242,570.85 and a Capital Expenditure of 410,266,485,090.64.

The budget presentation came up barely 48 hours after 27 of the 31 lawmakers in the house dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier on Wednesday, the governor ordered the demolition of the state house of assembly complex, citing structural defects as a reason for his government's action.

But on the same day, the governor presented the N800 billion budget to the four lawmakers in his camp and signed the bill into law on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng