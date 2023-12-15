Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state appeared to be getting more assertive in his fight against his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

This is as two lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Boma Goodhead, led the Ijaw Youths Council in support of the governor

This is coming at a time when eight members of Fubara's cabinet resigned their appointments, citing personal reasons

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state political crisis has deepened as two House of Representatives members staged a solidarity march supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday, December 15.

According to The Punch, Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Boma Goodhead led the members of the Ijaw Youths Council on a march to the Rivers state government house to show their public support for the people of the state.

How federal lawmakers dump Wike, support Fubara

Abiante and Goodhead are representing the people of Andoni/Opobo/Nkiru and Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru federal constituencies in the House of Representatives.

The federal lawmakers started the march with the Ijaw Youths Council from the UTC Junction on the Azikiwe Road down to the government house and stopped at the state house of assembly at Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the state capital, where the youths were addressed.

This is coming in the heat of the political crisis rocking the state since the face-off between Governor Fubara and the former governor, Nyesom Wike.

Commissioners and lawmakers dump Fubara over rift with Wike

No fewer than eight commissioners have resigned from their appointments from Fubara's cabinet, and many of them cited personal reasons for their actions.

27 of the 32 lawmakers loyal to Wike dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). A development was followed by the aggrieved governor's demolition of the state house of assembly.

Rivers crisis: Odili's legacy, other reasons Wike may defeat Governor Fubara

