Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been told to wake up and act like a man whose house is on fire

A top lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, gave the advice while reacting to the rift between Fubara and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Umar said the Rivers governor needs to win over the support of principal actors in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator Umar Sa'ad Hassan has reacted to the ongoing political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, in Rivers state.

Umar said Fubara cannot focus on governance unless he makes crucial decisions and steps.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said for Fubara to be in control of Rivers state, he must have the support of principal actors like the lawmakers.

He explained that it is important because most of those in his government are loyalists of the FCT minister.

“Fubara must first have control of the state or to put it more modestly, have the support of principal actors in the state, particularly the lawmakers. Just about everyone in his government is a Wike boy and there is no way he can focus on governance if they are in cahoots with Wike.”

Speaking on the resignation of some commissioners in the state, the social commentator said it is understandable because they worked under Wike.

He, however, said it is not all rosy for Fubara because he should have won those people over and he is yet to get the support of most lawmakers who are the main threat.

“A good number of those resigning have worked under Wike so it is understandable and in as much as some would say he should count that as a blessing, it really isn't because a good politician ought to have won them over by now. He isn't doing that with the lawmakers who are the main threat to his continued stay as Governor and certainly not with his executive council members as these defections tell us. Fubara needs to wake up and act like a man whose house is on fire.”

Umar added that the pro-Wike lawmakers have a higher number in the state assembly and are bound to have the upper hand in making vital decisions.

"That still means they would get their way on anything that comes down to voting, including his impeachment if it ever gets to that"

