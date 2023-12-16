A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lauretta Onochie, has waded into the political crisis rocking Rivers state

The oil-rich state has been enmeshed in a political crisis since October after an attempt by some state lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Legit.ng reports that the lawmakers are loyal to the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has said President Bola Tinubu intervened in the feud between Nyesom Wike and Sim Fubara "because of concerns for the well-being of the people of Rivers state".

Onochie stated this via a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) page recently.

President Tinubu's move to reconcile Wike and Fubara has failed, according to the APC in Rivers state. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Onochie offers perspective on Rivers crisis

The cold war between Fubara and his estranged political godfather, assumed a dramatic dimension this week as the Rivers governor presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a four-member state assembly loyal to him, hours after demolishing the assembly complex, which the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers had been using.

Reacting to the situation between the two former allies which is daily drifting apart, Onochie wrote:

"This is where some miss it. The situation in Rivers state is not about PDP. It is not about APC. It's not about SDP nor Labour Party. It's not about any political party or parties. It's about the hospitals, the schools, the roads, and other infrastructural development in all of Rivers state. It's about the children, youth, women, men, and senior citizens who reside in Rivers state.

"It's about the well-being and governance of the people of Rivers state.

'It's also about respect for boundaries, consultation instead of absolute dictatorial control."

Commenting further, Onochie appeared to tell Wike to 'stay in his lane'.

She wrote:

"I believe President Bola Tinubu intervened because of concerns for the well-being of the people of Rivers state. Everything doesn't have to be about political ego. Let's put our people in view, by staying in our lanes. That's respect. Let common sense prevail. God bless Nigeria."

Tinubu’s reconciliation move has failed – APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Okocha, the caretaker committee chairman of the APC in Rivers state, said efforts made by President Tinubu to settle the rift between Wike and Fubara failed.

Speaking at a press conference at the APC national secretariat in Abuja recently, Okocha said although he was not part of the President’s intervention, he believed the reconciliation move has broken down.

