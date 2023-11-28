Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said the deputy governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, signed an undated letter of resignation submitted to President Bola Tinubu

Oladiji maintained that this was part of the resolution reached during their peace meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, November 28

The speaker added that the suspension of the impeachment move by the House was also part of the agreement reached at the Aso Rock

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo State House of Assembly has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the meeting of politicians from the state with President Bola Tinubu on who should be in control of the state between ailing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a resolution by the state House of Assembly at the plenary on Tuesday, November 28, in support of the resolutions reached with the President on Friday night at Aso Rock, the lawmakers stated that Aiyedatiwa remains the Deputy Governor of the state and not in acting governor capacity, Daily Independence reported.

It was also disclosed that Aiyedatiwa was given the condition to sign an undated resignation letter in order to drop the impeachment process against him to checkmate him in case he attempts to renege on the agreement reached during the meeting with the President.

The lawmakers also revealed that three political leaders in the state were chosen to monitor the Deputy Governor and other parties to the agreement to ensure they adhere to the dictates of the resolutions.

Some of agreement reached with President Tinubu

Reading the position of the Assembly, the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji said that the resolutions reached with the President during the meeting include:

“That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor; That all parties shall embrace peace; That status quo be maintained by all parties.

“That all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties; That there will no dissolution of the State Executive Council;

“That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President."

