The battle for who replaces Simon Lalong as Minister of Labour and Employment has intensified within Plateau's All Progressives Congress chieftains

Reports have confirmed that nine APC stalwarts in the state are in pole position for the coveted ministerial seat

However, Lalong has yet to decide whether to resign his seat as minister and go to the Senate or remain in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Jos, Plateau - Some influential members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau are now advocating for ministerial roles from the state if the current Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, steps down.

Lalong, the former governor of the state, has expressed uncertainty about his next move, contemplating whether to relinquish his ministerial position or pursue a seat in the Red Chamber.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he recently said:

“As I am now, I am a very confused man because of whether to go to the left or to go to the right but pray for me to take the best decision.”

Recently declared, the duly elected senator by the Court of Appeal, Lalong received his Certificate of Return last week, defeating Napoleon Bali of the PDP.

According to information from Plateau, it has been reported that the political party's leadership in the state is close to suggesting names to the Presidency as potential replacements for Governor Lalong, who is rumoured to be considering a move to the Senate.

1. Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada

In a recent statement, former House of Representatives member Lumumba Dah Adeh advocated for the party's gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada from Plateau Central, to be appointed minister, the Nigerian Tribune reported.

Despite legal challenges, Adeh emphasised the importance of honouring Yiltwada, asserting that the Central Zone, historically underrepresented in ministerial roles since 1999, deserves recognition.

Pressure is mounting on former Governor Lalong, the APC leader in the state, to resist calls favouring Plateau South for the next ministerial appointment.

A youth group named Vanguard Youths cautioned against choosing from the southern zone, expressing concerns about potential repercussions for party unity, and suggested that consideration be given to Plateau Central and Plateau North, which have had fewer ministerial representations compared to Plateau South.

2. Prof. Saleh Mohammed Kanam

In addition, there are indications that Prof. Saleh Mohammed Kanam, former chairman of Kanam Local Government Area and current Provost Marshall at the Faculty of Law, Misau Campus, is considered one of the top contenders for the ministerial position.

He enjoys support from Yusuf Gagdi, the House of Representatives member representing Kanam/Kanke/Pankshin federal constituency, bolstering his chances.

Analysts highlight Kanam's strong academic background, emphasizing his potential to contribute valuable expertise and deep knowledge to policymaking.

His proficiency in research methodologies and critical analysis is seen as an asset for crafting evidence-based policies, and his grassroots support from his previous role as a local government chairman is viewed as advantageous for the APC.

3. Professor Dakas Dakas

Similarly, Professor Dakas Dakas, a legal luminary and former Attorney-General of the state during Lalong's administration, is being suggested as another potential candidate to replace the former governor in the federal cabinet.

Pundits emphasise Dakas's extensive legal experience and role in the APC's constitutional amendment committee, indicating that he could significantly influence public discourse and decision-making processes.

4. Professor Danladi Atu

Adding to the list is Professor Danladi Atu, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the State during Lalong's administration. Although Atu is gaining support from Lalong, some pundits argue that he lacks the grassroots support other candidates enjoy in the ruling APC.

Nevertheless, Atu is recognised for his academic prowess and is expected to showcase expertise in government policies.

5. Professor Garba Sharubutu

Professor Garba Sharubutu, the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), is also mentioned as a potential candidate to fill the ministerial position, with suggestions that the former governor may consider him a replacement.

6. Komsol Alpanson

Former House of Representatives member Komsol Alpanson is considered a strong contender, known for his grassroots political influence within his constituency.

However, some pundits raise concerns about his past decision not to support the party's candidates, possibly impacting his chances due to grievances with Lalong.

7. Festus Fuanter

Festus Fuanter, the assistant national secretary of the APC, is aspiring for the ministerial position and, despite lacking strong political grounding in his constituency compared to Komsol, he is noted for his solid relationship with APC leaders at the national level, potentially giving him an advantage.

8. Rufus Bature

Reports also indicate active efforts from groups and individuals rallying support for Rufus Bature, the state chairman of the APC. Bature, a longstanding political figure and staunch supporter of Tinubu and the APC, is seen as a safe alternative to Lalong if the former governor opts for the Red Chamber.

9. Bashir Musan Sati

Bashir Musan Sati, a former state secretary of the APC, and Sani Mudi, a former adviser to Lalong, are reportedly expressing interest in the ministerial appointment, both hailing from Jos North.

The influence of top politicians is anticipated to play a crucial role in determining the ministerial appointment once Lalong resigns and moves to the Senate.

