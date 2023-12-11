President Bola Tinubu has been urged not to engage in any plot that will lead to Nigeria's disunity

A northern group made this call while alleging that President Tinubu did not include the likes of El-Rufai and Kwanwaso in his cabinet because it was a plot to weaken top northern politicians ahead of the 2027 poll

The group however called on INEC to work in line with the Nigerian constitution and allow the will of the people to prevail during the election

The real reason why some northern politicians were not included in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet has been revealed.

Northern Group Explains Why Tinubu Dropped El-Rufai, Kwankwaso As Ministers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

The coalition of the Northern Youths Movement Initiative (CNYMI) has alleged a plot to weaken prominent politicians from the region ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the group, the fate that befell former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, during the selection of Tinubu's ministers and members of his cabinet, was a planned arrangement against the north and its people, in the forthcoming presidential election.

The group however called on the judiciary, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to abide by their oath of allegiance to the people and the Nigerian constitution, Leadership reported.

The group who maintained that any form of injustice against the northern region would be resisted, also cautioned politicians against being accomplices in the plots to undermine the people of the region.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the chairman of the group, Hamza Bala Lawal, who was flanked by its secretary, Ibrahim Muhammad Inuwa, said Senator Abdulazeez Yari, the former Zamfara Governor “was subsequently rubbished by the government when he tried to become the Senate President of the country.”

He stated thus:

“The chairman of the group also claimed that there is a plot to weaken political elites in the north ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are however calling on President Tinubu not to do anything that would truncate the peace and tranquility that exist in the country by allowing the will of the people in all electoral contests to prevail at all times.”

2027: NNPP reacts to alleged coalition with PDP, others to defeat Tinubu, APC

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives member representing Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has reacted to the alleged coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jubrin on Friday, December 8, said the NNPP is not in talks with the PDP or any political party at the moment.

In a statement issued via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @AbdulAbmJ, he described the report of forming a coalition with PDP as a blatant lie and an act of mischief makers that should be regarded.

El-Rufai announces $100 million venture capital as he dumps politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, took Nigerians by surprise as he announced his next big venture.

On Monday morning, December 4, El-Rufai confirmed he was going into the private sector as he launched a $100 million venture capital fund for startups in Nigeria, particularly those in the Kaduna tech ecosystem.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), the former governor urged Nigerians to pray for the success of the new firm that will begin operations by January 2024.

