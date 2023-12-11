The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state has taken drastic action toward the local government chairman of Suleja, Ibrahim Gambo

The state working committee released a letter confirming that the party had suspended Ibrahim

Gambo was suspended for three months for allegations relating to the excessive abuse of office

Suleja, Niger - The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee in Niger State has imposed a three-month suspension on Gambo Ibrahim, the party Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area.

The suspension, attributed to alleged misconduct and abuse of office, was announced by the party's Acting Secretary, Alh Shuaibu Isah, through a letter dated December 7.

The decision was made based on the findings of the State Working Committee, which accused Ibrahim of disregarding established party protocols and institutions, among other infractions.

APC suspension letter to Ibrahim

As reported by Daily Trust, a letter from the State Working Committee reads:

“Note that, the allegations of non-delivery of messages, directives, stipends and gifts as directed by the party. Noted also is the fact that, the crisis in Kurmi-Sarki Ward has been traced to your actions or inactions as LGA party chairman.

“Your actions have not moved the party forward, by not complying with the provisions of the party constitution.

“Sequel to the above, the State Working Committee has approved your suspension from office for a period of three months as LGA party chairman."

The communication from the APC also affirms that the vice chairman of the LGA has been instructed to assume your duties and obligations on an interim basis.

