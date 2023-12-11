Usman Ododo's victory at the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial poll has once again been solidified following a new affirmation from an opposition party

On Monday, December 11, the Action Alliance Party acknowledged the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Usman Ododo as governor-elect

In a meeting in Abuja, the party's chieftains unanimously said they won't be pursuing litigations at the tribunal against Ododo and APC

FCT, Abuja - The Action Alliance has distanced itself from the legal action filed in the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition, which contested the results of the November 11th election.

The national chairman, Hon (Dr) Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, stated during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, December 11, that the party has no intention of pursuing a case against the Governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

Omoaje explained that Olayinka Ibrahimoh, after becoming the candidate, made decisions without involving the party, and the choice to take the matter to the judiciary does not have the support of the Action Alliance.

He said:

"From the moment INEC published the final list of candidates for the Kogi gubernatorial election, Olayinka Ibrahimoh, our adopted candidate for that election deliberately built an edge around himself against the party, making it difficult to relate with him.

"Every overture to him from the party's leadership to discuss his plans for the election was rebuffed with bold-faced arrogance.

"The Deputy National Chairman of our great party, in person of Alhaji Ibrahim Isa who led the national team to Kogi State to monitor the election, was left an orphan in Lokoja throughout his team's stay in the state. Not even a single call was made to him all through."

AA maintains it would not petition Ododo's victory

He emphasised that, as far as they know, no petition is currently lodged at the tribunal.

The party warned of consequences for anyone engaging in illicit arrangements with individuals in the tribunal to fabricate a petition, as the time allotted for such actions has expired.

He said:

"Consequent upon the aforementioned, we are stating clearly here that our party; the Action Alliance has no hand in the matter before the Kogi State governorship election tribunal and we say unequivocally that we are not interested in the matter at all. "

