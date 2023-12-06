Some stakeholders of the NNPP claimed that its presidential candidate in the February 2023 election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the party's problem

The stakeholders justified their expulsion of Kwankwaso, a top political figure in Nigeria's northern region

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, an NNPP chieftain, Adekunle Aderibigbe, said he does not think the northeast stakeholders intend to cause further crisis

Kano, Kano state - Adekunle Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has said the reaffirmation by the executive committee and stakeholders of the party in the northeast zone that Rabiu Kwankwaso remains expelled is a strategic pronouncement.

Aderibigbe, in a chat with Legit.ng, said the NNPP northeast’s action was intended to put the house in order — and not to unsettle it.

North-east's NNPP stakeholders had alleged that Kwankwaso is the party's problem. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

NNPP working to resolve division - Aderibigbe

The former Lagos state house of assembly candidate explained that Kwankwaso’s expulsion pronouncement by the party’s region is aimed at getting him (Kwankwaso) to start making necessary amendments for all members of the party across Nigeria to “give maximum support to retain Kano’s mandate”.

Aderibigbe said:

“The declaration made by the northeast stakeholders of the NNPP after their meeting did not just express the dissatisfaction with the judgement and the conflicting certified true copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal on the Kano’s governorship, but also to affirm their allegiance to the founder of NNPP, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam as a life member and leader.

“The northeastern region understands the importance of ensuring all stakeholders are unified and securing stability for the growth of the party. Their actions in my view, were to put the house in order and not to unsettle it.

"The Kwankwaso’s expulsion pronouncement by the party’s region is aimed at getting him to start making necessary amendments for all members and regions of the party to give maximum support to retain Kano’s mandate.

“A house divided against itself shall fall. Several other moves are being made to ensure that all concerned stakeholders of the party are pacified and brought together for our beloved party to progress and become stronger. Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso is not a man of violence but valiant for good governance.”

