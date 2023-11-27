'NNPP Open to Alliance With APC', Kwankwaso's Disciple Speaks, Organises Special Prayer for Tinubu
- A prominent member of the house of representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has organised a special prayer for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Jibrin, a chieftain of the NNPP, also assembled Islamic scholars to pray for his mentor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as well as the embattled governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf
- In his remarks, Jibrin stated that the NNPP is still open to alliance with the APC, and any other political party in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria
Kano, Kano state - Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the national assembly representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, has said the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), is still open to collaboration, alliance, and merger with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Jibrin, a protege of former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and chieftain of the NNPP, said his party is not shutting the door on working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).
Reps member organises prayer for Tinubu
Jibrin said this on Sunday, November 26, when he hosted 1,000 religious leaders at his country home of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano for a special prayer session for President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria.
In his brief remarks, Jibrin said his relationship with President Tinubu is no secret. He added that Kwankwaso is his mentor and will continue to support 'the harmonious relationship' between the president and NNPP chieftains.
The former APC member described the NNPP as "a very promising party" that will continue to be pro-Nigeria.
NNPP, LP react to Atiku’s merger proposal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP and the LP reacted to the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s merger proposal
The acting national publicity secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, said Atiku’s merger proposal is a good proposal that should be considered.
For the NNPP, an official, Yakubu Shendam, said the party will only join the merger if Atiku supports Kwankwaso to take over power from the APC in 2027.
NNPP gives conditions for alliance
Legit.ng also reported that the leadership of the NNPP welcomed the proposed merger of opposition political parties by Atiku to wrestle power from the APC in 2027.
However, the party said while it is open to collaboration and alliance with any of the political parties, including the LP, PDP, and even the APC, such an arrangement must put into consideration the interest of the citizens and consolidate the gains of Nigeria’s democracy.
