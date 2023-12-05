Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano may be finding it difficult to secure victory at the Supreme Court after being sacked by the Court of Appeal

The NNPP has said that the ruling of the appellate court that the governor was not a registered member of the party stemmed from Rabiu Kwankwaso's high-handedness

Agbo Major, the national chairman of the NNPP, alleged that Kwankwaso did not allow some members of the party, including the governor to register as stipulated in the constitution

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's hope of securing victory at the Supreme Court appeared to be struck as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) appeared to have dumped the governor concerning his membership in the party ahead of the hearing at the Supreme Court.

Referring to letters addressed to the Inspector General of Police and Director General of the Directorate of the State Security Services, the NNPP, at a press conference addressed by its National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major, expressed concern over the escalating issues in Kano State, Vanguard reported.

NNPP says Governor Yusuf was not a registered member of the party Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

NNPP condemns protest against court judgment

They lamented that the unrest, characterised by press interviews, protests, incitements, attacks on the judiciary, malicious remarks, institutional disruptions, visits to embassies, and road blockades, has reached an alarming level.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said that upon thorough investigation, the party discovered that the riots were coordinated by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and led by non-Kano indigenes, namely Dipo Johnson, Kawu Alli, and Onu, all of whom are expelled members of our party.

The BOT Chairman said following a three-day retreat after submitting letters to relevant security agencies and embassies.

NNPP reiterates commitment to rule of law

He said NNPP strongly supports the rule of law and the judiciary, disapproving of any attacks against the judicial system.

According to him, the tribunal and appeal court rulings that Governor Abba Yusuf is not a registered member of the NNPP arose from non-compliance with our party’s constitution.

His statement reads in part:

“The misfortune of the NNPP is attributed to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s high-handedness, preventing party members from registering according to the law."

Source: Legit.ng