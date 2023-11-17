The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) said it will go to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgement of the Court of Appeal

The NNPP National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson, said the apex court has the opportunity to redeem the judiciary

Johnson said technicalities should not form the basis of denying the people their choice of a governor

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has rejected the judgement of the Court of Appeal that upheld the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state.

The National Auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, said NNPP will explore all legal means to reclaim its mandate.

Speaking with The Nation, Johnson disclosed that the party will approach the Supreme Court.

The NNPP chieftain expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will affirm the election of Governor Yusuf

He argued that technicalities should not form the basis of denying the people their choice of a governor.

Johnson appealed to NNPP supporters to remain calm and allow the party to take the necessary steps to reclaim its mandate.

National Chairman of the faction, Dr Agbo Major, said the party expects the Supreme Court to redeem the judiciary by doing the right thing.

“It is unfortunate that the Appeal Court went the same way. But we are confident that the Supreme. The court will do the right thing.

” After 22 years, our party was able. To win a governorship seat. But see what is happening now. We are not happy about that.”

Appeal court sacks Kano governor, declares new winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The appellate court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

With this verdict, the APC candidate and former deputy governor, Gawuna is expected to succeed Yusuf.

