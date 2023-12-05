Lamidi Apapa, the factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP) and his camp have released a statement where they severely criticised Peter Obi

The LP faction insinuated that Obi has been descending on President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) needlessly

The Apapa faction, therefore, distanced itself from "the unguided utterances of Obi" who it said it fond of deceiving "gullible Nigerians"

FCT, Abuja - The Bashiru Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has described Peter Obi as “a frustrated self-acclaimed opposition leader”.

Legit.ng reports that Obi is a former governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

'Obi still lying', LP faction

Since his loss at the Supreme Court in October, he has vowed to effectively do the work of the opposition.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 5, the spokesperson of the LP’s faction, Abayomi Arabambi, criticised Obi for constantly condemning the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, The Punch reported.

Arabambi added that Obi is “bereft of spirit of patriotism and goodwill to the nation”.

According to Arabambi, Apapa is not in support of Obi’s “unguided utterances”.

He said the presidential hopeful is “well known for cooking up figures, data and indices to deceive the gullible Nigerians”.

The statement from the Labour Party’s factional group reads:

“The lies in the form of figures, data, indices and parameters quoted by Peter Obi have been found to be the handiwork of a frustrated self-acclaimed opposition leader, bereft of spirit of patriotism and goodwill to the nation.

“From the 2023 Global Slavery Index Reports by the Walk Free Organisation, the country rated with the highest rate of people experiencing modern slavery in 2023 in the world was North Korea.

"So, Peter Obi ought to have embarked on in-depth research before coming to the public sphere to dish out fake indices and data.

“In Africa, the countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery are Eritrea, Mauritania and South Sudan. Nigeria is adjudged to be a country enjoying minimal cases of modern slavery.

“Coming to the world in general, the latest Global Slavery Index Reports produced by human rights groups, Walk Free Organisation, revealed the ten countries with the highest prevalence of modern slavery.

“In the descending order of magnitude were North Korea, Eritrea, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Tajikistan, UAE, Russia, Afghanistan, and Kuwait."

Arabambi added:

“The LP National Chairman, Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa therefore distances the party from the unguided utterances of Peter Obi, who is well known for cooking up figures, data and indices to deceive the gullible Nigerians and his daft infamous ethnic irredeemable, irresponsible, irredentist Obi-dient supporters.”

Apapa vows to expose Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apapa vowed to expose the alleged atrocities of Obi.

This came on the heels of the dispute that ensued at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja between the leaders of the party and Apapa's cohorts.

Apapa said he was not pleased that Obi was in alliance with Julius Abure, the Labour Party chairman removed by the court.

LP faction vows to deny Obi ticket

Legit.ng also reported that the Apapa faction said Obi should start preparing for the 2027 presidential election in another party.

Arabambi said Obi is free to return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the Labour Party will deny him the presidential ticket in 2027.

