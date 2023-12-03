The next Nigerian general elections will be held in 2027 and politicians in the country are believed to be planning for the poll already

The opposition party, the PDP, would love to seize power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), thus its members are trying to put their platform in proper shape

According to a fresh report, two top PDP chieftains met recently behind the curtains, with pre-election matters reportedly top of their discourse

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has said that Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state and chairman of the governors forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently had a meeting with Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng reports that Wike is the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) as well as the arrowhead of the G-5. The G5 is a group of aggrieved PDP governors who refused to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, because they believed the presidency ought to rotate from the north to the south.

2027: “Bala interested in presidency", source

It was gathered that the PDP governors' forum plan to put the main opposition party in proper shape ahead of 2027.

The alleged meeting between Messrs Mohammed and Wike was held behind the curtains, according to a report by The Nation on Sunday, December 3.

The newspaper said speculations on the meeting made Wike declare that he has no aspiration to be president in 2027.

The paper quoted the source to have said:

“Bala is interested in the Presidency in 2027 and he is already building bridges in PDP and across party lines.”

The source added:

“The PDP governors forum is interested in reforming the party but some of its members are being distracted by some crucial election petitions.”

