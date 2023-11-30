Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said he supports Senator Dino Melaye’s decision not to approach the court to challenge the outcome of the Kogi guber election

The PDP candidate came a distance third behind the winner, APC's Usman Ododo and Murtala Ajaka of the SDP

Sani said should Senator Melaye decide to approach the court to challenge the off-cycle election, it must be "Tennis" court

Lokoja, Kogi state - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye’s decision not to approach the court to challenge the outcome of the November 11 off-cycle election.

Sani said he is in support of Melaye’s decision not to approach the court after he came a distance third behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo and Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He said he Melaye ever decided to go to court, then it must be the Tennis Court.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Thursday, November 30.

He tweeted:

“I’m in support of Dino not to go to Court; if he must, he should just go to that of Tennis.”

Dino Melaye vows not to challenge Kogi guber poll result at tribunal

Melaye stated that he would not contest the ruling APC electoral success before the state election petition tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced APC's Ododo as the winner.

On Wednesday, November 29, Senator Melaye, asserted that the judiciary is no longer impartial but has become a segment of the APC.

Melaye reveals how his position was allegedly determined before election

Melaye made a serious allegation about the outcome of Saturday, November 11 election.

He alleged that some unnamed political enemies met before the election and decided that “he must become a distant third.”

The former lawmaker stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, November 13.

“Melaye doesn’t have what It takes to be Kogi governor”, Wike declares

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state, queried the governorship ticket given Melaye.

In a trending old video, Wike said that the PDP had already shot itself in the foot by giving Melaye the governorship ticket in Kogi state.

According to Wike, Melaye does not have what it takes to be a governor.

