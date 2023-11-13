The PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, said his third position was pre-determined before the election

Melaye alleged that some powerful opposition enemies met and decided he must come third in the governorship election

According to Melaye, there was no election but only an allocation of votes in the governorship election

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has made a serious allegation about the outcome of Saturday, November 11 election.

Melaye alleged that some unnamed political enemies met before the election and decided that “he must become a distant third”

The former lawmaker stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, November 13.

“A meeting was held and they said, ‘Dino Melaye must not come second because if he comes second, it’s dangerous… so, he must become a distant third.’ There was no election; there was only allocation of votes.”

He added that:

“Normally, Ajaka should not be excited that he won one, two, or three local governments in the East. It was allocated,”

He also made a case for the over-voting in 17 of the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

