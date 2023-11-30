A former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said winning an election is not only by votes

Senator Shehu Sani said " It’s by the Spirit" while reacting to the controversial statement made by Doguwa

Nigerians on social media have also reacted to Doguwa's statement with the claim that PVC no longer matter

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the statement credited to the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, that winning an election is not just about the number of votes cast.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, November 29, Doguwa winning elections also has to do with following the rules of the game, Daily Trust reported.

Shehu Sani says "it's by the Spirit" Photo Credit: Ado Doguwa/Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Sani stated this while reacting to the ongoing controversies surrounding the 2023 elections in Kano State.

“What our people may fail to understand or some of our people are lacking in understanding is that elections especially in a democratic settings like the one we are operating in Nigeria is always about rules of the game, is not just about I won election."

Reacting to Doguwa’s statement via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), @ShehuSani, on Thursday, November 30, he simply wrote: It’s by the Spirit.

Nigerians react

@Doc_steena

We are very aware. It is by snatching and running with it with a dose of judiciary Abracadabra.

@SylverValentina

Winning elections is not only by votes it is by the highest bidder in the court.

@SabinaNkiru

They've totally lost it. They open their mouth and vomit the criminality they practice.

@Faithfu20237471

Meaning that your PVC is useless.

APC lawmaker, Doguwa, exposes NNPP electoral fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Doguwa, representative of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency in Kano State, alleged that the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) secured victory in the 2023 elections in Kano through dishonest means.

The prominent APC member asserted that the courts exposed the NNPP's corruption during the 2023 elections.

He claimed that the party was declared the winner in various polls due to their illegal access to ballot papers, although he did not provide specific details to substantiate his allegations.

Source: Legit.ng