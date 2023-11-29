Senator Dino Melaye has accepted his fate and given up dreams of becoming the governor of Kogi state

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state said he would not be heading to court to seek redress

He stated that his trust and hope for the judiciary is long gone, stressing that it is now a department under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kogi State governorship, has stated that he will not contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) electoral success before the state election petition tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced Usman Ododo of the APC as the state's November 11 gubernatorial election winner.

On Wednesday, Senator Melaye, who secured the third position in the election, asserted that the judiciary is no longer impartial but has become a segment of the APC.

Judiciary now a department under APC - Dino Melaye

As reported by Punch, Dino said:

“Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC have captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”

