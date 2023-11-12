Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers state queried the governorship ticket given to Senator Dino Melaye.

Wike says Dino Melaye does not have what it takes to vie for governorship election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on why Dino Melaye cannot become Kogi governor

Wike, in a trending old video said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state giving to Dino Melaye its governorship ticket already shot itself in the foot, for goving the senator a governorship ticket in Kogi state.

According to Wike, Melaye does not have what it takes to gor tsbnis “dead on arrival” as, according to him, Mr Melaye does not have what it takes to be a governor.

The FCT minister noted that Melaye knows how to make noise on national TV but does not understand the dynamics of governance.

Wike's video emerged after the candidate of the ruling APC in Kogi state, Usman Ododo defeated Melaye at his own polling unit and won 11 out of 18 LGAs announced by INEC.

The video shared by a X user identified simply as @DeeOneAyekooto on Sunday, Novemebr 12, is currently trending on the social media platform.

Wike said:

"We are not talking about grammar, we are talking asbout governor of a state. For christ sake, PDP present such a candidate and you mean that Kogi peaople want development?

"You see, lets us stop this idea that he is from Kogi. It's okay. For Christ sake, Dino does not have what it takes to be a governor. For crying out loud, what is he going to do? He knows me very well."

Wike hints on what disqualifies Melaye from emerging as Kogi governor

When asked what disqualifies Dino, Wike responoded saying: "He does not have what it takes to be a governor at all at all.

"It is not by coming to act drama on television. It is not by coming to Arise TV to accuse Wike. It is not that.

"You are telling me that PDP wants to win an election, what you will do is to give tiocket to Dino Melaye? and you will say that tomorrow you were rigged, when you ahve already started rigging yourself."

Watch Wike's full video below as he ridicules Dino Melaye

SDP’s Ajaka Defeats APC, PDP in 5 LGAs in Kogi guber poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka emerged victorious by a landslide in five local government areas.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of results in the state, the body is yet to announce the election winner as of Sunday, November 12.

However, the election results collated from the IRev’s portal of the INEC so far indicate Ododo and Ajaka are taking significant lead in the state against the candidate of the PDP, Melaye.

Source: Legit.ng