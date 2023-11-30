The APC in Kano state has continued to drag Abba Yusuf weeks after the court of appeal sacked him as governor and declared the APC candidate, Nasir Gawuna as the rightful winner

In a recent backlash, the opposition party urged the embattled Governor Yusuf not to waste the state's resources

Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, an ex-commissioner, reminded Yusuf of his predicament and urged him to wait for the Supreme Court's final declaration on his appeal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has sent an important message to the embattled Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

APC drags Abba Yusuf over Kano state 'meagre' resources

Whilst Governor Yusuf waits for the Supreme Court to rule on its appeal that led to his sack from office, the APC on Thursday, November 30, slammed him with a fresh allegation.

The party accused Yusuf, of “wasting” the state’s funds, The Nation reported.

According to the party, Yusuf, who purportedly won the governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was heavily bankrolling “stage-managed protests, deliberately intended to create tension in the state and make it look like all is not well.”

Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, an ex-commissioner for rural and community development, who spoke for APC said:

“Stop wasting Kano’s meagre resources and wait for the Supreme Court judgement.”

He noted that nobody would come out to protest Yusuf’s sack by the court after the governor had illegally demolished their property worth billions of naira, Daily Trust report added.

Ilyasu, reminded Yusuf and the public how the APC was declared winner of the March 18 governorship poll and its candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna was declared as the duly elected Governor of Kano state by the Court of Appeal.

Kano gov’s sack: Bode George faults appeal court’s CTC judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the PDP, Bode George, has faulted the decision of judges to nullify elections and declare winners, as opposed to the popular choice of the electorate.

He made this assertion while reacting to the reported discrepancy in the certified true copy of the Court of Appeal judgment on the Kano state governorship election, which he described as unacceptable.

The PDP chieftain expressed fear that anarchy looms if Nigerians no longer trust the judiciary.

Protests rocks Kano over Abba Yusuf's sack

Legit.ng reported earlier that on Monday, November 27, angry youths took to the streets in Kano city and its environs, protesting against the appeal court judgment that sacked Yusuf.

A huge crowd of protesters stormed strategic positions in the city, determined to challenge what they perceive as an unjust ruling.

The protest came on the heels of discovery by the state police that “some faceless group are bent on unleashing violence in Kano”.

