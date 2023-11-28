Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Court of Appeal (CoA), Abuja, on Tuesday, November 28, sacked the Nasarawa state house of assembly speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe.

The appellate court proceeded to declare Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the March 18 election in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Appeal Court sacks Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe

Sacked Balarabe is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the court, PDP's Sa’ad is the rightful winner of the March election for Umaisha/Ugya state constituency. A report by The Punch also noted this development.

More to come...

