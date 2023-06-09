Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa State, has explained how 2 APC lawmakers became speakers in the north-central state

Governor Sule said he recognized the speaker who was brought to him by the Clerk of the house, which was the one the law recognized

According to the governor, he wrote to the Clerk to inaugurate the elected speaker who will then inaugurate other members of the State House of Assembly

Lafia, Nasarawa - Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has shed more light on the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly where 2 speakers, both were All Progressives Congress (APC) members, emerged.

The news speakers are Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who was the former speaker, and Daniel Ogah Ogazi, a lawmaker from the Kokona East constituency, Daily Trust reported.

Nasarawa: How Balarabe-Abdullahi and Ogazi became speakers of state assembly

Balarabe-Abdullahi was reportedly elected at a sitting that took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Ogazi became speaker on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

Hon. Jacob Kudu, a member representing Nasarawa Eggon East, in the Balarabe-Abdullahi's emerged as the deputy speaker.

Hon Muhammed Adamu of the Omadefu Keana Constituency nominated Balarabe-Abdullahi as the speaker of the House while the move was seconded by Danladi Jatau of Kokona West.

Who is the original speaker of the Nasarawa State assembly

Ibrahim Musa, the Acting Clerk of the House of Assembly, reportedly administered the oath of office for Balarabe-Abdullahi.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday night, June 8, Governor Sule said his preferred candidate for the speakership position was Balarabe-Abdullahi because he had worked with him in the past 4 years and will like to sustain the relationship in the next 4 years.

Earlier in the day, Sule appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, maintaining that he had sued for peace between the 2 factional speakers, adding that both of them are best of friends even before he became the governor of the state.

Governor Sule said Balarabe-Abdullahi is his preferred candidate for Nasarawa speaker

The governor said his effort to ensure peace reign was aborted as they stood their ground. He then ordered the Clark of the House to go ahead with the inauguration and come up with a speaker.

His statement reads in part:

“But as early as 4:30 am, they woke me up with calls that there is a problem at the Assembly. They said the first group had gone in around 1 am to enter the Assembly for a programme that was slated for 8 am.”

He further disclosed how he persuaded the former speaker of the house, Ogazi, to step down from the contest.

