The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state

The Appellate Court in its judgement on Thursday, November 23, said the state election petitions tribunal erred by declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) David Ombugadu, the winner of the election

if Ombugadu opts against challenging the Appeal Court's judgement at the Supreme Court, Sule will lead the people of Nasarawa state till 2027

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 23, affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

The appellate court set aside the judgement of the tribunal which sacked the Nasarawa governor, Vanguard reported.

The development is seen as a piece of bad news for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Ombugadu.

Legit.ng reports that victorious Sule is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, held that the tribunal erred in law in concluding that Governor Sule did not win the majority of the votes cast in the March election, Channels Television also reported.

Furthermore, the court held that Governor Sule was denied a fair hearing.

Adamu, others in court for Nasarawa judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Adamu, the immediate past national chairman of the APC; and a former governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura, were present at the Appeal Court as judgement concerning the disputed governorship election of the state was delivered.

Apart from Adamu and Al-Makura, Labaran Maku, a one-time minister of information; and Emmanuel Akabe, the incumbent deputy governor of Nasarawa state were sighted at the Court of Appeal.

Nasarawa: "PDP candidate must be careful" - Ayodele

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele asked Ombugadu to stay vigilant ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement.

Ayodele urged the PDP flagbearer not to relent in his effort towards the appeal court's imminent verdict. The cleric asked the gubernatorial hopeful to “seek the face of God for victory and favour”.

