Several months after the 2023 polls in Nigeria, courts in the country are settling election-related matters

Although the cases have moved beyond the tribunal stage, the Appeal Court and Supreme Court are delivering verdicts

In Nasarawa state, there is an election dispute between the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Sule, and the main opposition party, the PDP

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Ahead of the Supreme Court's judgement on the disputed governorship election in Nasarawa, there is tension in the state.

The two leading political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), are in court — both claiming to have won the March 2023 gubernatorial election.

Although the tribunal sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule (APC) and declared David Ombugadu of the PDP winner of the poll, an Appeal Court judgement in November, upturned the tribunals’ judgement.

On Thursday, November 30, the APC raised alarm over alleged plans by the PDP to “orchestrate evil protests, overheat the polity and cause chaos in the state”, Leadership newspaper reported.

A report by Vanguard newspaper also noted the APC's concern.

Aliyu Bello, the APC state chairman, at a press conference, alleged that since the declaration of Governor Sule as the winner by the appellate court, the PDP had continued to demonstrate divisive tendencies “by mobilising gullible and vulnerable supporters, who parade themselves naked on the streets”.

The APC said:

“This state belongs to all of us. We should, therefore, not be seen to encourage in any form senseless, baseless and provocative statements that have no roots in history.”

On its part, the Nasarawa chapter of the PDP held a protest in Lafia, the state capital, on Tuesday, November 28.

The party urged the Supreme Court to thoroughly look into the Appeal Court’s judgement “in the interest of upholding the ideals of democracy in Nigeria”.

