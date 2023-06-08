The police have sealed off the Nasarawa state house of assembly complex to avert a breakdown of law and order

The police spokesperson in Nasarawa, DSP Ramhan Nansel, gave this update in a statement on Wednesday, June 7

Nansel disclosed that police commissioner, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba, ordered the closure of the house of assembly

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The police in Nasarawa have sealed off the house of assembly complex in the state.

The police said they decided to take that step to avert a breakdown of law and order, The Punch reported.

Police operatives sealed off the Nasarawa house of assembly complex following the election of two speakers for the 7th assembly. Photo credit: Muhammadu Tukur Bashir

The Nasarawa state house of assembly has been engulfed in a leadership crisis after two speakers emerged to lead the 7th parliament, The Cable also reported.

Nasarawa Assembly: 'CP directed closure', police image-maker says

Speaking on why police had to seal off the assembly complex, Ramhan Nansel, the state police public relations officer said in a statement released on Wednesday, June 7, that the action was due to a directive by the state commissioner of police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.

Nansel also said that the commissioner gave the directive after consultation with other security agencies in the state, Radio Nigeria reported.

Two lawmakers claim speakership

Legit.ng had reported about how Ibrahim Balarabe and Daniel Ogazi both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and both from the western zone of the state claimed they are the rightful speaker of the Nasarawa house of assembly.

Tuesday, June 6 was scheduled for the inauguration of the 7th assembly and election of speaker and deputy speaker but the clerk announced a postponement citing security concerns.

