Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Members of the Nasarawa state house of assembly on Friday, December 1, unanimously elected Danladi Jatau, representing Kokona West constituency as speaker of the house.

Similarly, the position of the deputy speaker went to Mohammed Oyanki, member representing Doma North constituency, The Punch reported.

Danladi Jatau emerges speaker in Nasarawa state. Photo credits: @ayitogo001

Source: Twitter

The newly occupied positions followed this week’s sack of the former speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi Balarabe at the Court of Appeal (CoA), Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the new Speaker, Jatua, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), collaborated with Oyanki, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge as the leader of the assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It is understood that this is in a bid to maintain peace.

Nasarawa gov presents 2024 budget

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule presented N199.8 billion as the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the Nasarawa state house of assembly under the speakership of Jatau.

Government functionaries, stakeholders, and friends of the lawmakers were present to witness the budget presentation.

Appeal Court sacks house of assembly speaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sacked Balarabe as the Nasarawa state house of assembly speaker.

The appellate court proceeded to declare Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad of the PDP as the authentic winner of the March 18 election in the state.

According to the court, PDP's Sa’ad is the rightful winner of the March election for Umaisha/Ugya state constituency.

2 speakers emerge in Nasarawa

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sule shed light on the crisis that rocked the state house of assembly where two speakers emerged.

The speakers are Balarabe and Daniel Ogah Ogazi, a lawmaker from the Kokona East constituency.

Source: Legit.ng