Discontent continues to grow over the judgement of the Court of Appeal ruling that sacked Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf with some of his supporters taking to the streets in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Supporters of Governor Yusuf converged at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex to pray for the governor's victory at the Supreme Court

NNPP's Razaq Aderibigbe spoke to Legit.ng and noted why the protesters' decision to press home their demand in Ibadan was right

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has said protests are staged at various locations "to diplomatically attract varying interests to address matters of concern".

Aderibigbe was reacting to the protest by supporters of the embattled Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Confusion over the Kano state governorship election's judgement persists. Photo credits: Bazallahi Umar Hotoro, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

'NNPP Ibadan protest diplomatic strategy': Aderibigbe

Recall that the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the tribunal which overturned Yusuf’s victory and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the election. Yusuf is a chieftain of the NNPP.

Protests had last week broken out in Kano following reported discrepancies in the certified true copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgement sacking Yusuf.

In Ibadan on Sunday, November 26, some supporters of Yusuf took to the streets with placards, with inscriptions such as, ‘Justice for Kano,’ ‘Kano Abba Muka Zaba,’ ‘Abba is our Choice,’ and ‘Kano voted for Abba.’

Reacting to the Ibadan protest, Aderibigbe, an NNPP stalwart in the southwest geopolitical zone, told Legit.ng:

"At times, protests are staged at various locations to diplomatically attract varying interests to address matters of concern."

Kano guber judgement pre-written, Kperogi insists

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Professor Farooq Kperogi spoke on the confusion over the contradictory judgement of the Court of Appeal in the Kano governorship case.

Kperogi said "it is evident that the appeal court judges at some point dug deep into their consciences and ruled in favour of justice by vacating the judgement of the lower court that overturned NNPP’s victory".

Gov Yusuf remains sacked

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal insisted on its judgement sacking Governor Yusuf.

The chief registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, restated that the certified true copy of the judgement confirmed the sacking of Gov Yusuf of the NNPP.

Kano political crisis: Police ban protests

In another news, Legit.ng reported that the Kano police command warned members of the APC and the NNPP in the state against planned protests.

Security operatives said it is not allowed and anyone who violates its order will be ruthlessly dealt with. The caution was contained in a statement by the Kano command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, on behalf of Husaini Gumel, the state commissioner of police.

7 people arrested in Kano state

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state police command said it has uncovered some groups plotting to unleash violence on the state over the Appeal Court ruling that sacked Governor Yusuf.

The state police commissioner, Usaini Gumel, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Monday, November 27, said the command had arrested seven suspects, and they would soon be charged in court.

He stated that some faceless groups who claim to be traders are gathering at some points of the state, including some local government areas (LGAs), assuring that security operatives are on top of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng