The outcome of the Kano State gubernatorial election at the appellate court is attracting significant interest within the northern state and elsewhere

Those who supported the current governor, ousted by the appellate court's decision, have organised a demonstration, calling for the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling

In the capital of Oyo State, Ibadan, supporters of Governor Abba Yusuf gathered at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex to protest against the appellate court's verdict

Oyo, Ibadan - Supporters of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, gathered at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, November 26, for prayers and a peaceful protest.

They advocated for preserving the existing state of affairs in Kano.

This comes in the wake of the Court of Appeal's confirmation of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal's decision, which nullified Yusuf's victory and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress as the rightful winner.

Previous protests in Kano had erupted due to alleged inconsistencies in the certified true copy of the Court of Appeal judgment that removed Yusuf from office.

In Ibadan, Yusuf's supporters carried placards with messages such as 'Justice for Kano,' 'Kano Abba Muka Zaba,' 'Abba is our Choice,' and 'Kano voted for Abba', Punch reported.

Expressing concerns about potential unrest in Kano and other regions, they cautioned the judiciary against actions that could escalate tensions.

Gov Yusuf's aide reposes confidence in Supreme Court

Ahmad Sawaba, the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Wildlife Preservation, urged the Supreme Court to review the court judgments and ensure justice carefully.

Sawaba said:

“The governor has been duly elected by the peace-loving people of Kano State as a result the judiciary should respect their votes. We don’t want Kano State and any other parts of the country to be turned into theatre of war. We are peace-loving people.

“The Supreme Court judges are highly respected. Our hope is that they will justify the confidence reposed in them.”

Last week, the Yoruba community in Kano expressed apprehensions about possible attacks targeting them following the protests related to discrepancies in the Court of Appeal judgment.

Gov. Yusuf, NNPP suffering from negligence of electoral law, coalition says

Meanwhile, criticism has continued to greet the Kano state administration led by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Governor Abba Yusuf and his party have been slammed for their negligence of electoral and resorting to judicial blackmail.

There is also a demand that the Kano state attorney-general be sanctioned for his attack against the judiciary.

