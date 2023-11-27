The sacking of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state by the Court of Appeal has continued to create tension in the northern state

On Monday, the police disclosed that about seven people had been arrested following intelligence that some groups are plotting to unleash violence on the state

Usaini Gumel, the police commissioner in the state, stated that the operatives of the force dispersed the groups who disguised as businessmen

Kano, Kano - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has continued to create unrest in the Northwest state as the police revealed a plot to unleash violence in the state.

This was the state police command disclosed that it had uncovered plots by some groups to unleash violence on the state over the judgment of the Court of Appeal that sacked the governor, The Punch reported.

Police announce arrest of 7 plotting to unleash violence in Kano Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Source: Twitter

Police attest seven plotting violence in Kano over sacking of Governor Yusuf

Usaini Gumel, the commissioner of police in the state, made this known to journalists on Monday, November 27, adding that the command has so far arrested no less than seven suspects, and they would soon be charged in court.

Gumel maintained that the faceless group had claimed to be traders, but they were gathering at some points in the state, including local government areas while stating that the police were on top of the situation.

His statement reads in part:

“Intelligence reports at our disposal show that these so-called traders are using religion to perpetuate their acts."

How we stop violence plot in Kano, police speak

He told journalists that some concerned Nigerians from Bebeji, Wudil and other areas in the state informed the police about the plot of the groups who were hiding under the guise of reading the Quran.

According to the police boss, operatives of the force have stormed the location and dispersed them from the gathering.

He then expressed concerns about the move of the groups to stir public emotion against the police by spreading rumour that women were harass while dispersing them.

The Court of Appeal recently affirmed the decision of the Kano governorship election petition tribunal that sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

