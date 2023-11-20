One of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's top minister has been face with a fresh threat

Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi has called for the removal of the former Rivers governor and now FCT minister, Nyesom Wike in Tinubu's government

According to the activitst, Wike initiated and supervised heinous crimes in ‘Obigbo Massacre’ of 2020, hence he is not worthy to hold public office in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A call has been made to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the sack of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

Human Rights activist and board chairman of International Society for Human Rights and Rule of Law (Inter-society), Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi, issued a statement on Sunday, November 20, calling for Wike's sack over his alleged involvement in the ‘Obigbo Massacre’ of 2020.

Calls for Wike's sack heightens. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Activist urged Tinubu to sack Wike, gives reason

Umeagbalasi who was honoured by the correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu state council, has said he is dedicating the award to the victims of the Obigbo Massacre.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Umeagbalasi asked that Wike, who initiated and supervised heinous crimes along 12 other key perpetrators in Obigbo must be sacked and banned for life from holding public offices and permanently denied entry visas into western world, Daily Independent reported.

Umeagbalasi who unveiled a new international report titled: “Inside Nyesom Wike’s bloody era in Obigbo (Rivers state): Oct 21-Nov 10, 2020”, shared details on how:

"The invasion and deadly use of force was brought about by Wike’s state-wide broadcast of October 21, 2020, inviting soldiers of the Nigerian Army to “flush out IPOB terrorists in the area who killed six soldiers and four policemen and burned police stations."

Atiku Abubakar can get Wike fired

In a similar development, PDP chieftain and aide to Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala boasted that his principal, Atiku, could call President Tinubu to sack the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Bwala said President Tinubu values and respects Atiku.

Additionally, Bwala claimed that the PDP would soon expel Wike from the PDP due to his alleged constant violation of the statutory provision of the party.

Tinubu under pressure as calls for Wike's sack as FCT minister gain momentum

Also, Legit.ng reported that a former spokesperson of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, urged President Tinubu to promptly dismiss Wike.

Frank, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31, accused Wike of orchestrating a scheme to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminilaye Fubara.

The ex-APC chieftain strongly criticised the police's actions, including the use of tear gas and water on Governor Fubara, who holds the responsibility of the state's chief security officer.

Source: Legit.ng